The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack, which targeted a Pakistani army security checkpoint in the northwest of the country, killing two soldiers and wounding another.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar’s firm stance on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The statement expressed the State of Qatar’s condolences to the families of the two victims and the government and people of Pakistan, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.