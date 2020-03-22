Qatar has condemned the attack that targeted a police station in the province of Zabul in southern Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of security personnel.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar’s firm position rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of their motives and reasons.

The statement expressed the condolences of Qatar to the families of the victims and the government and people of Afghanistan.

Attack on military base in Mali condemned

Qatar condemned the attack that targeted a military base in north-eastern Mali and resulted in the death and injury of a number of soldiers.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar’s firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The foreign ministry’s statement expressed the condolences of Qatar to the families of the victims and the government and people of Mali, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.