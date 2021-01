QNA

Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attempt that targeted the city of Riyadh in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and considered it “a dangerous act against civilians, which contradicts all international norms and laws.”

In a statement Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Qatar’s firm position of rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.

Last updated: January 25 2021 11:31 PM