The State of Qatar affirmed its keenness on the unity of the Gulf ranks and the restoration of the cohesion of the peoples of the region, and its aspiration to achieve the aspirations of peoples towards more solidarity, growth and stability, affirming that it will continue to work sincerely towards creating favorable conditions for this in the interest of its people and the peoples of the region.

The State of Qatar reiterated its welcome to the statement of Al-Ula, its keenness to reduce tensions, and its commitment to the approach of resolving crises through dialogue in accordance with the principles of the peaceful settlement of disputes.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar delivered by HE Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Qatar’s permanent representative to the United Nations, at the virtual meeting held by the UN Security Council on “the situation in the Middle East, including the issue of Palestine.”

Her Excellency said, “The State of Qatar is seeking, as a matter of priority, towards the unity of the Gulf ranks and restoring the unity of the peoples of the region, and its aspiration to achieve the aspirations of the peoples towards more solidarity, growth and stability,” expressing the State of Qatar’s welcome to the statement / Alula / announced on the sidelines of the meeting of the forty-first session of the Council The Supreme Council of the Cooperation for the Arab States of the Gulf, on the fifth of this January, in which His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God protect him” participated.

Her Excellency continued, “This meeting has come at this crucial moment as an extension of the joint work process in its Gulf, Arab and Islamic framework, and in favor of the supreme interest in a way that strengthens the bonds of friendship and brotherhood among peoples and establishes the principles of good neighborliness and mutual respect,” saying in the same context, “The statement / Al-Ula / It is considered a continuation of the sincere efforts led by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God have mercy on him, then His Highness Sheikh Nawwaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, carried its banner after him, expressing the State of Qatar’s appreciation for the efforts of the United States to bring together viewpoints.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani reaffirmed that a just, comprehensive and permanent settlement of the Palestinian issue inevitably requires adherence to the principle of a two-state solution based on international law, the Charter and resolutions of the United Nations, and in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative, leading to the establishment of the Palestinian state 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, which lives side by side with Israel in peace and security.

She stressed the need to end the occupation of Arab lands and illegal settlement in the occupied lands, a just solution to the refugee issue, and refrain from all that undermines the two-state solution from attempts to annex lands, seize and demolish Palestinian property, and prejudice to religious sanctities and Judaization policies in the city of Jerusalem, and all practices by the existing authority. Occupation that violates international law and United Nations resolutions.

Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, the permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, also reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s continued position in support of the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with international law, expressing Qatar’s support for national reconciliation between the Palestinian brothers. .

Her Excellency stressed the need to continue providing humanitarian support to the brotherly Palestinian people in order to alleviate the humanitarian crises and economic difficulties facing them, and to create an appropriate environment to reach peace, noting, in this context, the continuous support provided by the State of Qatar to improve conditions in the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing situations. Deteriorated as a result of the suffocating siege that is still under it.

Concerning the Syrian crisis, Her Excellency Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani said, “Nearly a decade has passed since the crisis in Syria during which the brotherly Syrian people endured, and is still, human suffering beyond description and subjected to grave violations of the law. International humanitarian law and international human rights law, “calling for the support of the efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to reach a solution to the Syrian crisis through a meaningful political process that leads to a political transition in accordance with the Geneva Declaration and the implementation of International Resolution No. 2254 with all its elements, in a manner that preserves unity and sovereignty. And the independence of Syria.

Her Excellency said, “There is no doubt that the military solutions are inconsistent with that goal,” calling for the condemnation of all violations and crimes against humanity, and the emphasis on achieving justice and accountability for them and whoever is responsible for them.

On the Libyan issue, His Excellency the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations welcomed the recent developments that gave a glimmer of hope to the brotherly Libyan people towards achieving what they deserve and aspire to in terms of peace, security, stability and an end to violations, human suffering and difficult economic conditions, and the steps taken towards implementing the ceasefire agreement. And with the launch of the Libyan political dialogue and the progress made within its framework, and the Libyan economic dialogue.

She called for upholding the Libyan national interest and striving to continue activating the political process, leading to organizing elections and achieving a comprehensive settlement that would preserve the unity, sovereignty and independence of Libya, praising the efforts of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya in this regard, and welcoming the appointment of Mr. Jan Kubis as the envoy. The Special Rapporteur of the Secretary-General to Libya, and affirmed the State of Qatar’s full support for him in his new mission.

Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations concluded, saying, “Our region needs more than ever to end crises and set frameworks for collective security and fruitful cooperation for the benefit of its people, especially with the continuation of common challenges facing everyone without An exception, including the global health crisis, “stressing that the State of Qatar will continue to work sincerely towards creating favorable conditions for this, in the interest of its people and the peoples of the region.