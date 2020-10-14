The State of Qatar affirmed its keenness on its role as a strategic and effective partner to support the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing states, and in the context of this role comes the initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, at the Summit on Climate Action Which was held in September 2019, for the contribution of the State of Qatar in the amount of 100 million USD to support the least developed countries and small island developing states to deal with climate change.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar made by Mr. Ahmed bin Saif Al-Kuwari, Second Secretary of the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York, before the Second (Economic and Financial) Committee of the United Nations General Assembly at its 75th session on the item “Groups of Countries.” Facing special situations. “

Al-Kuwari pointed to the valuable contributions of the State of Qatar at the international level, as it allocated a large part of its international development assistance to the least developed countries, and in this context referred to the Qatar Fund for Development, which is currently working on developing a mechanism for disbursing the amount allocated by the State of Qatar, where three will be taken into consideration Priority areas are: Education as a basic pillar of the global response to climate change, and addressing the effects of climate change due to the impact of climate change on the level of health programs and systems, and economic development.

He also expressed the pride of the State of Qatar and its constant eagerness to play its role as an effective strategic partner in responding to the needs and challenges, noting that Doha will host the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries.

He pointed to the close cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, for the purpose of coordination and discussion of important issues within the framework of the preparatory process for the conference.

In light of the significant setbacks imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic and its negative repercussions that exacerbate the humanitarian needs and existing challenges, especially for the least developed countries that are most affected, Mr. Al-Kuwari expressed the State of Qatar’s confidence that the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, which will be based on the experiences gained In previous conferences, it will be held at an appropriate and crucial time, and it will be a unique opportunity to support the efforts of these countries, help them protect the development gains they have achieved, and advance the achievement of the sustainable development goals.

He added that the State of Qatar is confident that the conference will provide a unique opportunity to chart a path that leads the most vulnerable countries to achieving sustainable development and ensures that it is not left behind, and the upcoming work program will provide an opportunity to make concerted efforts to address the barriers that stand in the way of achieving the goals in the least developed countries.

He also expressed the State of Qatar’s aspiration to cooperate with all partners, and that it will spare no effort to ensure the provision of the requirements for the success of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, and to make it a milestone that contributes to meeting the aspirations of the least developed countries.

He explained that the State of Qatar enjoys a constructive and positive relationship with landlocked developing countries, stressing that multilateral cooperation and activating real partnerships are of great importance in addressing the development challenges facing landlocked developing countries, accelerating the implementation of the Vienna Program of Action, and responding to the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. .

In conclusion of the statement, Mr. Al-Kuwari said: “The State of Qatar will spare no effort to remain at the forefront of the active countries that can be relied upon in order to move forward in achieving common goals and implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”