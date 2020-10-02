Al-Wakrah and Al-Duhail teams hit a date today with Qatari handball fans in a heavy-caliber final of the Qatar Handball Cup in order to embrace glory and win the honor of the dear title, at five in the evening at the Al-Duhail Hall, and the match was postponed from last Wednesday to the day due to the state of mourning declared by the state Qatar for a period of three days for the death of the late His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

The exciting confrontation brings together the Federation Cup champion, Al Wakrah club, which is seeking to win the Qatar Cup for the first time in its history, and the achievement of double, and its rival Al Duhail, who seeks to restore its local glories after being crowned the Asian Cup last year.

“Honoring”

For his part, Mohamed Jaber Al-Mulla, Secretary General of the Handball Federation, affirmed that the current season is one of the strongest seasons for handball thanks to the high and converging levels. He said: “We have seen strong technical levels in the Qatar Cup among all the clubs, which was translated on the ground during the recent confrontations, which The competition was marked by club and excitement,

and Al-Mulla indicated that the federation decided to honor the Ministry of Public Health before the start of the final match, in recognition of the efforts made by the White Army to Qatari sports to confront the Corona virus. The

second title

As for Abdul Karim Al Abdullah, head of the handball apparatus at Al Wakrah Club, he said: The Nakhudas are determined to win the second title this season after the Federation Cup, and said: “Al-Duhail and Al-Wakra matches always reject expectations. We hope to impose our word in order to win and win the title for the first time in the club’s history.”

On the other hand, Al-Wakrah coach Aman Al-Qafsi indicated that the Al-Duhail match will be very difficult for both parties and said we made great efforts to reach the final match, in addition to some injuries in the team. On the other hand, our opponent was on his way somewhat easy to reach the final, so I think the advantage is will be the Duhail and we have to make a very big effort to win this confrontation , “

rival advanced for

his part praised Nawaf Moudadi head of handball device at the club Duhail Al Wakra, he said” our competitor at best, the most advanced in recent seasons the team but we will work to stop Wakra train to win it in the face today. “

in the end , Serbian Goran Djukic handball team club Duhail coach said that the face of today will be very strong and worthy of the Qatari handball level, said” Al Wakra good team and has in its ranks some of the players is ordinary, I’m sure it will be final fantastic.