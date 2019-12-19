The chairman of Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza (QCRG), ambassador Mohamed al-Emadi, delivered a number of special and equipped firefighting vehicles and equipment, for the benefit of the Civil Defence Authority in the Gaza Strip, as a generous donation from Qatar, yesterday, at Mashtal Hotel in Gaza.

The QCRG held a ceremony for the delivery of 22 firefighting vehicles and equipment by ambassador Mohamed al-Emadi, to Major General Tawfiq Abu Naim, undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza, in the presence of a group of the leadership of the Ministry of Interior and National Security and the Civil Defence

Authority in the Strip.

Speaking at the event, ambassador al-Emadi said that Qatar always affirms its serious stand by the Palestinian people and the people of the Gaza Strip in particular, expressing hope that these vehicles would contribute to improving the quality of service provided to the people of the Strip and enhance safety and protection for them.

He stressed the continued efforts of Qatar to mitigate one of the humanitarian crises experienced by the residents of the Gaza Strip.

For his part, Major General Tawfiq Abu Naim expressed the Palestinian leadership’s thanks to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for his clear and distinguished efforts in the service of the Palestinian cause.

Major General Tawfiq Abu Naim stressed that the support provided by Qatar to the Civil Defence Authority would enhance the safety and security standards for the residents of the Strip and achieve safety standards for them.

