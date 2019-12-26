Secretary-General of Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science (QNCECS) Dr Hamda Hassan al-Sulaiti said that electing Qatar as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALESCO) reflects the appreciation of Qatar’s efforts and significant contributions at various levels in the fields of science, culture, education, and heritage preservation as well as its role as an active and efficient member of the Executive Council.

This came in a statement made by Dr Hamda al-Sulaiti to Qatar News Agency (QNA), on the occasion of the election of Qatar, represented by its envoy to the ALESCO executive council Dr al-Sulaiti, as Deputy Chairman of the ALESCO Executive Council.

Dr al-Sulaiti noted the outstanding and effective role that QNCECS plays in promoting the position of Qatar in international and regional forums through its various fields of work, especially in relation to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the fourth goal on ensuring quality, fair and inclusive education.- QNA

