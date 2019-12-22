Qatar Red Crescent takes part in QND event in Khartoum

The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has participated in the ceremony held by the Qatar embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, in celebration of Qatar National Day 2019.

In an exhibition held at the embassy’s backyard, a large section was set up to receive the visitors. The event was attended by many politicians, diplomats, businessmen, media reporters, and NGO representatives.

The section featured 2D and 3D illustrations of the mission’s operations in Sudan, such as residential villages in Darfur, water purification plants in many villages, and medical convoys that serve the poor patients across the country.

Dilshad Rostum Ali, head of mission, said the section shed light on some achievements and support from Qatar to the people of Sudan. “This celebration embodies a good spirit and bonds of friendship between Qatar and Sudan,” he added.

Engineer Osman Jaafar Abdullah, secretary general of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), congratulated Qatar for the National Day. “Qatar extends benevolent help to the people of Sudan. We at SRCS work together with QRCS on mega projects in almost every part of Sudan, particularly in Darfur.”

In his tour of the exhibition, QRCS’s section was the first one visited by Qatar ambassador in Sudan, Abdul-Rahman bin Ali al-Kubaisi, who talked with the guests about the progress made by Qatar under the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur.

In his remarks, al-Kubaisi appreciated the strong relations between the two countries. A speech was delivered by Hashim Tahir Sheikh Taha, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, who attended as representative of the Government of Sudan. He communicated the best wishes on Qatar National Day and thanked the Government and people of Qatar for their contributions.

The visitors commended the exhibits about QRCS’s construction developments, which provided water, electricity, and relief aid to orphans and other vulnerable groups throughout Sudan. According to reports, QRCS’s mission in Sudan has made better-than-expected results, providing more aid than planned, especially in emergencies. Examples of relief interventions included response to flash floods and distribution of food parcels during the holy month of Ramadan.

QND celebration in Houston The Consulate of the State of Qatar in Houston held a reception, attended by officials, dignitaries and guests from the city, on the occasion of National Day. QND celebration in Switzerland

The embassy of the State of Qatar in Switzerland held a reception, attended by dignitaries, officials and guests, on the occasion of National Day.

Oman

In Muscat, Qatar’s ambassador to Oman Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman al-Thani held a reception on the occasion of Qatar’s National Day. The ceremony was attended by Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq al-Said, Adviser to Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, as the guest of honour, and a number of ministers and members of the State Council and Shura and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Oman, and a number of businessmen, mediapersons and Qatari students in the Sultanate.

Spain

In Madrid, Qatar’s ambassador to Spain Abdullah bin Ibrahim al-Hamar held a reception on the occasion of the National Day of Qatar. HE the Minister of Municipality and Environment, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, attended the ceremony, on the sidelines of his official visit to Madrid to participate in the climate change conference. The ceremony was attended by a number of senior political and governmental figures, ambassadors of Arab and foreign countries, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of the Spanish private sector. At the ceremony, a video was screened in the Spanish language, which reflects the comprehensive development and progress witnessed by Qatar, along with models of infrastructures, facilities and stadiums that will host the 2022 World Cup. In his speech at the ceremony, the ambassador commended bilateral relations between Qatar and Spain, pointing to the economic co-operation between the two countries and the development of Qatari investments in Spain, and the participation of many Spanish companies in important projects in Qatar.

Tunisia

In Tunis, Qatar’s ambassador to Tunisia Saad Nasser al-Humaidi hosted a reception on the occasion of the country’s National Day. The ceremony was attended by the Speaker of the Council of Representatives Rashid Ghannouchi, Minister of Finance Mohamed Reda Shalghoum, Abdullah al-Rabhi, Secretary of State to the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources and Sea Fishing in charge of water resources and sea fishing, and a number of politicians, journalists, businessmen, intellectuals and representatives of the civil society. In his speech to the ceremony, the ambassador affirmed the importance of the ties between the two brotherly countries, as a role model in the distinguished relations, and he reviewed the successes achieved by Qatar during the past years. For his part, Minister of Finance Shalghoum stressed the strength of relations between the two brotherly countries, praising the level of co-operation. He also thanked Qatar for its stand with Tunisia and congratulated the country on the National Day.

Lebanon

In Beirut, Qatar’s ambassador to Lebanon Mohamed Hassan al-Jaber held a reception on the occasion of the country’s National Day. The ceremony was attended by Salim Jreissati, Minister of State for the Presidency of Lebanon, representative of President Michel Aoun, MP Ali Bazzi representing the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, MP Mohamed al-Hajjar representing the Prime Minister of the Caretaker Government Saad Hariri, and ambassador Najla Asaker al-Ryashi representing Gebran Bassil, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the caretaker government, and President Elie al-Farazli, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and Fouad Siniora.

Cuba

In Havana, Qatar’s ambassador to Cuba Abdullah bin Mohamed al-Derbasti hosted a reception on the occasion of the country’s National Day. The ceremony was attended by a number of ministers, senior officials and ambassadors accredited to Cuba, as well as representatives of the Cuban media and civil society.

Argentina

In Buenos Aires, Qatar’s ambassador to Argentina Battal al-Dossari hosted a reception on the occasion of the country’s National Day.

The ceremony was attended by a number of officials in Argentina, Arab and foreign ambassadors accredited to Argentina, representatives of the Argentine air and armed forces, members of the Senate and representatives, a number of businessmen, representatives of oil and gas companies in addition to mediapersons, intellectual and sports figures, and an elite of intellectuals, academics, university professors and researchers, religious leaders, heads of Islamic centres, local and international organisations and associations concerned with human rights, and representatives of civil society. Ambassador al-Dossari delivered a speech in which he praised the position of Qatar in support of international peace and security, and the progress, development and economic growth of Qatar. He also praised the level of the distinguished relations between Qatar and Argentina through mutual visits and signed agreements.

Bulgaria

In Sofia, Qatar’s ambassador to Bulgaria Rashid bin Ali al-Khater hosted a reception on the occasion of the National Day of Qatar. The ceremony was attended by a number of ministers, assistant ministers, members of parliament, mayors of cities, senior officials media people, businessmen, Arab and foreign ambassadors in Bulgaria. In his speech at the ceremony, the ambassador stressed the depth of the distinguished relations between Qatar and Bulgaria and touched on the remarkable developments witnessed in the bilateral relations during the recent period.

Mali

In Bamako, Qatar’s ambassador to Mali Ahmed bin Abdulrahman al-Senaidi held a reception on the occasion of the country’s National Day. The ceremony was attended by the Speaker of the Malian Parliament, and a number of ministers, state officials, members of parliament, leaders and representatives of political parties and organisations, civil society organisations and the mediapersons, in addition to members of diplomatic missions and international and regional organisations accredited to Mali. In his speech to the ceremony, the ambassador praised the distinguished relations between Qatar and Mali, and pointed to the development of these relations in the past few years. For his part, the Minister of Finance delivered a speech at the ceremony in the name of the Malian government, during which he conveyed the congratulations of President Ibrahim Boubaker Kita on the occasion of the National Day, expressing his wishes to Qatar of further progress and prosperity. The ceremony featured screening of documentary films on the achievements of the march of growth and development in Qatar and on the distinguished stadiums established in preparation for the World Cup 2022 tournament.

Algeria

In Algiers, Qatar’s ambassador to Algeria Hassan bin Ibrahim al-Malki held a reception on the occasion of the National Day of Qatar. The ceremony was attended by Minister of Energy Mohamed Arqab, Minister of Finance Mohamed Lukal, Chairman of the Supreme Islamic Council Dr Abu Abdullah Ghulam Allah, Vice President of the Association of Algerian Muslim Scholars Dr Ammar Talbi, a number of officials in the Algerian government, and the heads and members of the diplomatic corps, a number of public figures and journalists.

Singapore

In Singapore, the embassy of Qatar held a reception on the occasion of the National Day of the Qatar. The ceremony was attended by a number of officials, public figures, heads and members of diplomatic missions in Singapore.

Sri Lanka

In Colombo, Acting Charge d’Affaires of Qatar to Sri Lanka, Khalid Saleh al-Marri, hosted a reception on the occasion of the country’s National Day. The ceremony was attended by Pavtra Wanyarchy, Minister of Women, Children and Social Security and Minister of Health Care and Popular Medicine Services of the Sri Lankan Government, as the guest of honour of the ceremony represented by the Sri Lankan government as well as a number of ministers, members of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Arab and foreign ambassadors and heads of international organisations accredited to Sri Lanka, besides a large number of businessmen, mediapersons, and prominent figures in Sri Lankan society. (QNA)

Source:gulf-times.com