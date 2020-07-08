The State of Qatar emphasized the important role that modern digital technology can play in facilitating human progress and the significant contribution it can make in promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms, noting that the same technology may be used in areas that threaten cybersecurity of countries, particularly through the use of news False and manipulated social media platforms.

This came in the speech of the State of Qatar, delivered by Mr. Mohamed Abdullah Al-Buainain, second secretary to the permanent delegation in Geneva during the panel discussion at the forty-fourth session of the Human Rights Council on the effects, opportunities and challenges of new and emerging digital technologies in relation to the promotion and protection of human rights.

Mr. Al-Buainain said that in the context of the great progress witnessed in the field of science and information technology in the State of Qatar recently, it has been directed towards employing technology to enhance the services provided by the state, especially in vital areas such as education, health and others.

“The e-learning program implemented by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in the State of Qatar in government schools for years is considered one of the pioneering initiatives aimed at developing the educational process and providing electronic services based on integrated digital technology to enhance and improve the quality of teaching and learning, which has supported students in the country Qatar to complete their studies during the crisis (Coved 19).

He stated that the State of Qatar has worked to implement programs and projects that facilitate the use of information and communication technology for all segments of society, for example, “the Qatar Digital Government Training Program” which aims to build high-quality administrative and leadership capabilities of both sexes, in order to ensure the implementation of digital transformation plans in the country and goals Qatar Digital Government Strategy 2020.

At the end of his speech, Mr. Al-Buainain asked a question about how to enhance the use of digital technology in facing the current global challenges, foremost of which is eliminating epidemics, and how it can facilitate the transfer of advanced technology and make it available to everyone without restrictions, especially for developing countries.