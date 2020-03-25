QNA/Doha

HE the Attorney General Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri issued Tuesday a decision to establish the Health Prosecution, as part of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the state to preserve public health and community safety.

The decision to establish the Health Prosecution comes within the means to deter violators of public health laws, and the new Prosecution office will be responsible for investigating all health-related crimes, especially the violation of the provisions of the following laws:

* Law No. 11 of 1982 regulating medical treatment institutions.

* Law No. 2 of 1983 regarding the practice of the profession of medicine, dental medicine and surgery and its amendments.

* Law No. 3 of 1983 regulating pharmacy professions, agents of pharmaceutical factories and companies, and its amendments.

* Decree-Law No. 17 of 1990 on the prevention of infectious diseases.

* Law No. 3 of 2014 on packaging and serving human food.

* Law No. 15 of 2015 regulating the transportation and transplantation of human organs.

* Law No. 16 of 2016 regarding mental health.

The decision stipulates that all reports related to health crimes pending before all other procuratorates will be referred to the Health Prosecution unless they have been disposed of.

The decision also indicated that the Health Prosecution is headed by a Public Prosecutor with the rank of Public Prosecutor and above and assisted by a sufficient number of public prosecutors and assistant prosecutors. Last updated: March 24 2020 05:18 PM