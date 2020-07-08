The State of Qatar has expressed grave concern that journalists in the Arab world have been targeted for practicing the profession of journalism and also because they are women, subject to death, kidnapping and threats, as well as defamation on social media platforms by the so-called “electronic flies” of some countries.

This came during the speech of the State of Qatar, delivered by Mr. Abdullah Khalifa Al Suwaidi, second secretary to the permanent delegation of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva, during the interactive dialogue on the report of the Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences.

Mr. Al-Suwaidi expressed Qatar’s strong condemnation of women journalists, especially women journalists, for harassment, abuse, threats, intimidation, defamation, fabrication of false news and violence that sometimes amount to killing, with the aim of undermining their credibility and silencing them and discouraging them from work or from addressing specific topics.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar attaches great importance to the issue of freedom of expression as a basic human right .. Stressing the need to protect journalists and ensure their right to freedom of opinion and expression, and that no restrictions be placed except within the framework permitted by international standards, especially at this time it faces The world has a pandemic / Covid-19 /, and the importance of ensuring that journalists and the media provide accurate news coverage to help raise awareness that can save the lives of many people.

At the end of his speech, he called on states to fulfill their responsibilities to ensure the protection of journalists, including women journalists, and hold those responsible for violations and crimes accountable against them and ensure that they have access to appropriate remedies.