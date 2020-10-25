The Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution Company announced its financial statements for the third quarter of the current world.

According to a statement received on the website of the Qatar Stock Exchange, the net profit of Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution for the period ending on September 30, 2008 amounted to 3 million 797 thousand and 586 Qatari riyals, compared to the net profit of 5 million 597 thousand and 992 Qatari riyals for the same period of the previous year.

Earnings per share amounted to 0.06 Qatari riyals in the third quarter of this year, compared to 0.09 Qatari riyals per share for the same period of the previous year.