Qatar Foundation announces work from home, QNL closed to the public

Doha: To reduce the chance of infection and transmission of coronavirus, Qatar Foundation announced work from home along with closing public places until further notice.

In order to safeguard public health amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Qatar Foundation has taken the decision to curtail certain activities and close some public places and facilities at Education City until further notice.

Facilities like Qatar National Library, Oxygen Park and Al Shaqab will be closed to the public

Education City’s Temporary Closures:

1) Multaqa (Education City Student Center) is closed to the public. This includes all shops and food+beverage facilities within the center.

2) The Minaretein building’s library and all other public areas are temporarily closed. At this time, prayers at the mosque will continue as normal.

3) Qatar National Library is closed to the public. We encourage everyone to access the QNL Online Resources which remain fully accessible.

4) All other library facilities across Education City are closed to the public.

5) Oxygen Park is closed to the public.

6) Service on the Education City Tram is suspended until further notice.

7) All sports and community activities and programs at Education City, including those run in cooperation with external third parties, such as F45, are suspended.

8) Al Shaqab is closed to the public.

9) QF recreation facilities, including the QF Recreation Centre and Education City Club House, are closed.

10) Education City Golf Club is not currently offering group sessions. Individual sessions can be scheduled as normal.