Qatar Foundation (QF) is making learning fun at its Qatar National Day tent at Darb Al Saai with people of all ages participating in an array of exciting and educational activities that truly celebrate the spirit of Qatar.

This year, QF’s activities, which kicked off on December 12 and concluding tomorrow, have centred around the theme of ‘Our Unity…Our Pride’.

Sarah al-Qahtani, a visitor to the Qatar Foundation tent, said, “This is not the first time I have visited the Qatar Foundation tent – every year it features a variety of initiatives and activities. What distinguishes it from others is that it covers various topics, such as reading, science, technology, and sports. It truly is a unique learning opportunity for visitors.”

Visitors this year can learn about future career opportunities with Qatar Career Development Centre’s interactive maze; explore the effects of unhealthy foods at Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s Qatar Biomedical Research Institute booth; discover the importance of reading with Qatar Reads’ engaging learning corner; and control Tetrix robots with Texas A&M University at Qatar’s gaming area.

Mohamed al-Meer, another visitor, said, “Every year, I make sure that my family and I visit Qatar Foundation’s tent to participate in the different interactive and educational activities on offer. We particularly enjoyed the Akhlaquna Award booth this year as it aims to introduce people to various moral values, which we should all strive to uphold.”

Another visitor, Salem al-Hajri, explained how his family enjoyed the activities. “We are keen to bring our children and involve them in the various activities and events provided by Qatar Foundation. For us, the most prominent feature of the tent is its focus on science and research which is evident through the activities organised by Stars of Science and Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s College of Science and Engineering.” added, al-Hajri.

