Under the leadership of Chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Qatar Museums (QM) held the opening concert of Qatar-France 2020 Year of Culture at Katara — the Cultural Village, Opera House.

The opening concert was introduced by HE Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al?Kuwari, Minister of State, and Franck Gellet, ambassador of France. Attendees included Ahmad al-Namla, CEO of QM, and other VIPs.

Marc Piollet, one of the most exciting and versatile conductors of his generation, led the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) in a compelling programme of French classics.

Accompanied by Lise de la Salle on the piano, QPO performed Camille Saint-Saëns’ ‘Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No 2 in G Minor, Op 22’ – known as one of his most popular piano concertos – and Hector Berlioz’ ‘Symphony Fantastique, Op 14’ – an iconic programme symphony which tells the story of an artist’s love for a beautiful woman.

Marc Piollet has held respected positions at a number of leading opera houses around the world and has conducted acclaimed performances of Wagner’s complete Ring and new productions including Don Carlos, Elektra, Falstaff, Faust, Fidelio and Tosca.

The concert also included a performance of ‘Doha Secrets Symphony’ by Qatari composer Haamed Hussein Naama.

The ‘Doha Secrets Symphony’ symbolises His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani’s vision for Qatar from its birth to its present place in the world.

HE Dr al-Kuwari said, “Since the programme was established in 2012, it was clear to us, that the French Republic – with its distinctive cultural position on the world’s map and the heritage of its civilisation – would be an ideal partner nation. As we officially launch this edition, we are confident that it will be both successful and distinctive.”

“2020 is an exceptional opportunity to celebrate the strength, depth and dynamism of the relationship of friendship and partnership that unite our two countries through culture and art which are the common language amongst communities and societies of the world. For Qataris, it will be an opportunity to better understand our dynamism of creativity and our cultural institutions, and, for the French, to explore Qatar’s culture, history and ambitions,” Gellet explained.

“We are incredibly excited to kickstart another edition of the Year of Culture programme. Qatar-France 2020 will include a series of exhibitions, festivals and events which will be held in both nations over the next twelve months. We hope that the initiative will help to strengthen the already well-established ties which Qatar and France share, and create platforms where ideas, thoughts and appreciation can be exchanged in a spirit of openness and collaboration,” said Aisha Ghanem al-Attiya, head of Year of Culture at QM.

The Qatar-France 2020 Year of Culture, sponsored by Qatar Airways, was planned in collaboration with leading institutions in Qatar and France, including the Embassy of Qatar in France, the embassy of France in Qatar, Qatar’s Ministry of Culture and Sports, Qatar Foundation, The National Tourism Council, Doha Film Institute, Qatar National Library, Katara, Supreme Council for Delivery & Legacy and Qatar Football Association.

Source:gulf-times.com/