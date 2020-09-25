The Ministry of Public Health on Friday announced 225 new cases of Covid-19 and 249 recoveries during the past 24 hours in Qatar, bringing the total number of cases recovered to 121512. Of the 225 new cases, 216 are due to community spread and 9 from travelers returning from abroad.

All new cases have been introduced to isolation and are receiving necessary healthcare according to their health status, MoPH said in a press statement.





Measures to tackle Covid-19 in Qatar have succeeded as is evident from the flattening of the graph of the disease’s numbers. The spread of the virus is on the decline, MoPH said, pointing out the reduced number of new daily cases and hospital admissions.

The proactive and extensive testing of suspected cases has enabled Qatar to identify a high number of positive cases in the community, the Ministry added.

MoPH also pointed out that Qatar has one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates in the world. which is a result of the very high quality of care provided thorough the public healthcare sector for Covid-19 patients, Qatar’s young population, proactive testing to identify cases early, Expanding hospital capacity, especially intensive care, to ensure all patients receive the medical care they need, protecting the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

MoPH also warned that, even though restrictions are being lifted, and numbers are declining, this does not mean that the Covid-19 pandemic is finished in Qatar – people are still being admitted to hospitals with moderate to severe Covid-19 symptoms.

Unless all precautionary measures are followed the country may experience a second wave of the virus and see numbers increasing as is happening in other countries around the world, MoPH cautioned.

The Ministry therefore urged all to avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people aggregate and to protect the most vulnerable.

The Ministry also said that, while the restrictions of Covid-19 are gradually being lifted in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by sticking to the following precautionary measures: adhering to physical distancing, avoiding close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate, wearing face masks and ashing hands regularly.

Most importantly, it is vital to continue to protect the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions, MoPH said. While spending time at home with elderly family members or those with chronic diseases, all should ensure that hands are washed egularly, masks are worn and social and physical distancing are maintained.

The Ministry said anyone suffering from Covid-19 symptoms should either contact 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the following designated health centers to undergo the necessary checks: Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Slal, or Al Gharafa Health Centers. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.

MOPH also recommended visiting its website for regular updates and new information.

Last updated: September 25 2020 01:47 PM