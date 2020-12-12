Qatar has identified new projects valued at QR54bn in the medium term; even as the Ministry of Finance (MoF), in co-operation with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), is working on implementing a strategic plan by linking targeted performance indicators for new projects.

“In line with the strategy followed to prioritise public spending and in co-ordination with Ashghal, a list of new projects approved for the state, which represent QR53.9bn, has been identified. These will be awarded from 2021 to 2023,” the MoF said in its explanatory note presented along with the 2021 budget.

The 2021 will see new projects valued at QR5.9bn; 2022 (QR9.1bn); 2023 (QR11.5bn); and 2024 and beyond (27.4bn).

The Ashghal will see new projects of QR47.5bn, which includes QR35.2bn for development of existing areas and new citizens’ lands; QR5.8bn for maintenance; QR4.9bn for drainage and estuaries; and QR1.6bn for roads and public place beautification projects.

The first phase of citizens’ land projects will see a total cost of QR16.5bn, distributed in 13 regions, and the second phase will see a total cost of QR20.5bn, distributed in 19 regions.

The remaining QR6.4bn new projects (of QR53.9bn) will include QR2.2bn for projects belonging to the Ministry of Interior, foreign affairs and culture, the Museums Authority, the Communications Commission, Manateq, Healthcare and Customs; QR2.1bn for the Ministry of Municipality and Environment; QR1.1bn for Hamad Medical Corporation; and QR1bn for the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The planned projects include implementation and completion of the infrastructure in 6,165 plots in different regions to develop housing areas for nationals (Al Wukair South; Al Kheisa; South Simaisma); beautification projects of roads and beaches (West Bay; development of parks and footpaths for main roads, beautification of buildings’ facade to host the World Cup); road development at existing locations in several regions (Umm Salal; Al Shafi Street); and development of drainage stations, water treatment plants, pumping and rainwater drainage networks in several regions to prevent flooding due to rain.

On the strategic plan to link performance, the MoF said “these indicators will be among the main factors for determining spending paths and linking them to the country’s economic plan.”

Ensuring value versus cost; the MoF said the strategic plan will evaluate projects after implementation according to their impact and value.

“This is accomplished through studying the desired project objectives and reviewing these goals after completion,” the explanatory note said.

Incorporating value engineering concept, the strategic plan will undertake technical review of the designs and materials used in conjunction with the expertise of the Ashghal to ensure optimal utilisation of the financial resources allocated for the implementation of projects.

In order to have economic impact, the strategic plan will ensure that projects are linked to their economic impact and enhance opportunities for private sector participation in investment through economic partnership.

It will determine spending priorities and balance annual spending by setting a schedule for implementing projects that ensures their distribution and continuity across the strategic plan for the public projects portfolio.