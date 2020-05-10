Following its mission to provide and enhance access to justice, the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) launched a new Pro Bono Service that enables eligible individuals to receive legal advice, assistance and representation free of charge.

The service is launched at a time when many individuals may be facing difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and need to obtain legal advice as a result. For those who genuinely cannot afford to pay for legal advice at this challenging time and whose dispute galls within the jurisdiction of the court or tribunal, the service is here to help.

The service is the latest initiative of the Qatar International Court to spearhead the delivery of swift, fair, and efficient judgments as part of an innovative legal model for commercial and civil dispute resolution.

Open to individuals with limited financial means, whose civil and commercial disputes, regulatory appeals or other legal issues fall within the jurisdiction of the court or QFC Regulatory Tribunal, the service will draw on a local network of lawyers and legal firms to volunteer their time and expertise.

Individuals who are seeking pro bono legal advice and representation will be able to refer to the QICDRC Pro Bono Service Guidelines and submit the application for Pro Bono Legal Assistance via the court’s website.

Faisal al-Sahouti, CEO, Qatar International Court, said: “The new Pro Bono service reflects our core mission to make justice accessible to our community, whilst maintaining the highest level of professional and legal excellence.

“We are proud to extend the court’s services and provide free legal advice and representation to those in demonstrable financial need, particularly at a time when many individuals are facing heightened stress due to the global situation affected from the spread of Covid -19.”

“As we continue to evolve as an institution, we are proud to collaborate with leading legal professionals and firms in Qatar, and we are grateful to their indispensable contribution to bringing this important initiative to life. Together, we continue to leverage an innovative legal environment in Qatar, while developing the firms’ relationship with the QFC community,” he added.