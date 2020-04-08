al raya

QNA/Doha

Qatari newspaper Al-Raya praised Qatar’s solidarity with various world countries in times of crisis and its support to brothers and friends in difficult circumstances, especially in the current immense complicated conditions facing the whole world due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In its editorial on Wednesday, Al-Raya said that the dangerous pandemic caused huge pressure on the health sector around the world, many of them entered a critical stage. In such conditions, the State of Qatar has always been pioneer in providing urgent assistance and humanitarian initiatives under the wise leadership, the latest of which were the directives issued by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to send medical aid to the Italian Republic to support the efforts of the friends in Italy to combat and contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The paper noted that the aid includes sending two Qatari Amiri Air Force military aircraft loaded with two field hospitals. The area of the first field hospital is about 5,200 square meters, and the second hospital is about 4,000 square meters, with a capacity of 1,000 beds for both hospitals. The hospitals are equipped with modern technical devices and equipment for the treatment of people with coronavirus. The aid also includes sending two additional military aircraft, as another part of the Qatari medical assistance that His Highness directed to the friendly Italian Republic.

Everyone around the world is aware that the State of Qatar has never abandoned friends or delayed in providing assistance. Qatar’s initiative was greatly appreciated by Italy, Al-Raya said, noting that HE the Italian Ambassador praised the Qatari donation which he described as a remarkable friendship gesture that provides a strong support to Italy’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

The State of Qatar is a loyal friend both at time of prosperity and times of distress. The Qatari efforts in support of countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic was praised by various bodies of the United Nations. At the international level, Qatar has provided the needed support to everyone suffering from the crisis, whether by sending medical aid or by evacuating stranded people and UN personnel in the pandemic outbreak areas, to affirm its pioneering humanitarian role in the world, stemming from its high sense of responsibility, Al-Raya concluded. (QNA)