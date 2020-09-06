HE Dr. Claudius Fischbach, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State, affirmed the commitment of German companies to work in Qatar and seize the investment opportunities available. In a speech he had an electronic seminar hosted by Doha Bank with the participation of Mrs. Kathryn Linke, representative of the German Office of Industry and Trade in Qatar, and Mr. Norbert Reig, founder and managing director of the International Franfcourt Consulting Company, he referred to Volkswagen’s recent announcement that it has made a major investment in free zones in the State of Qatar, as many will follow suit. From other companies. The ambassador noted the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, of plans to invest an additional 10 billion euros in Germany, and the role of the Qatar Investment Authority, one of the largest investors in German companies.

Speaking about the bilateral business relations between Qatar and Germany, His Excellency the Ambassador said that despite the great repercussions that the spread of the Corona virus has on global economies, opportunities are still ripe, especially since some German companies that opened branches in Doha are considered reliable partners in the process of implementing Qatar’s vision. National 2030. In this regard. The current crises resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic provide another opportunity for many countries of the world to better rebuild their economies. We also need a “green recovery” that protects the environment and links our recovery from the economic impacts resulting from this epidemic with achieving our goals under the Paris Climate Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. We must also work to achieve the United Nations sustainable development goals. Global economies could thrive again and survive the effects of this pandemic if we conserve and protect the ecosystem. The Qatari and German government must work jointly on this type of green project, and work as well as to develop technological projects and achieve competitive advantages. Finally, we look forward to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a wonderful sporting event that will boost bilateral trade between Qatar and Germany.

Ms. Catherine Linke, Representative of the German Industry and Trade Office in Qatar, spoke about the investment opportunities available to German companies in Qatar. It shed light on trade and investment promotion campaigns for Qatar as an investment destination, the investment climate in Qatar, artificial intelligence strategies, digital transformation initiatives in addition to the opportunities available in the Qatari market in various sectors such as agriculture, hydrocarbon, sports, and security technology. It also shed light on the role of major German companies in developing infrastructure projects in Qatar. On his part, Mr. Norbert Reig, Founder, Founding Managing Director and Managing Director of the International Consulting Firm Francoort International Consulting, spoke about market entry strategies for German companies in the MENA region. He pointed out that there is a huge demand from Qatari investors for the real estate sector in Germany.

Dr. R. Sitaraman highlights the challenges the global economy is facing due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He stressed that we must make the necessary efforts to return to normal life, and the fears of the second wave of the Corona pandemic still persist, and there is a great challenge that is to provide a vaccine or treatment to all the world's population. On the other hand, China, India and the United States are the main contributors to carbon emissions. In addition to solar energy, Qatar and Germany should work on various sustainability initiatives. Social risks arising from corporate decisions during the Corona pandemic are also a concern. The German healthcare system introduced reforms during the coronavirus outbreak. Health care systems in the world are experiencing a major transformation after the Corona pandemic. Dr. R. Seetharaman highlights key developments in Qatar which include the airport, investment program, SME sector development, food security, investment law, new property law, and public-private partnership law. He pointed out that Doha and Berlin have more than 60 years of commercial relations and 45 years of diplomatic relations, and Qatar is an important partner of Germany. He pointed out that Doha Bank has opened a representative office in Germany since 2011. The volume of trade exchange between Qatar and Germany reached 1.7 billion euros in 2019. Opportunities can be explored in many areas such as trade finance, investments and small and medium enterprises. Qatari banks provide guarantees of good execution and bid bonds to German companies.