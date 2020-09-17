Qatar ranked first in the Gulf and the Middle East and North Africa region in terms of project contract awards last August, with deals worth $ 720 million. On the Gulf level, Oman came in third place with awards amounting to $ 428 million, and Kuwait came last in terms of contract awards worth $ 72 million.

The magazine said that in August the Middle East and North Africa region witnessed the highest value of contract activity, reaching $ 6.6 billion since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in March. While this rise may be a cause for optimism, the reason for this is due to billions of dollars in awards in Iraq, which took the lead in the region by awarding contracts worth $ 3.8 billion to modernize the Basra refinery, and the State of Qatar is planning to implement and complete many infrastructure projects estimated at billions of riyals. .

In this regard, the Public Works Authority “Ashghal” recently signed ten new construction contracts for projects to develop roads and infrastructure in citizens’ lands, with a total value of about 4 billion Qatari riyals, to serve more than 8,400 housing plots in ten regions across the country.

The Qatar Airports Management and Operation Company previously announced the multi-stage expansion plans being implemented at Hamad International Airport, contracting companies and a group of coalitions that have been awarded contracts as part of the expansion projects. The company stated that five contracting companies and a group of coalitions have obtained contracts for the planned expansion projects at Hamad International Airport, where a contract was awarded for the development of the western ground routes for aircraft and aircraft parking. The expansion works of the passenger terminal, the construction contract for the central area and the early works were also awarded.