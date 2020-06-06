*HE Sheikh Mohamed: “We are very open for possible solutions”



An initiative to resolve the Gulf crisis is under discussion in an overall positive atmosphere and Qatar hopes to take further steps, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has said.

“We are keen to maintain the unity of the GCC and resolve the issue within it, we deal with all the countries of the blockade on the same level and are very open for possible solutions,” he told Al Jazeera Arabic in an interview with regard to the third anniversary of the unjust blockade against Qatar.

“Until this day we have not seen any clear reasons for the blockade, as our relations with three countries of the blockade had been good before that,” HE Sheikh Mohamed pointed out, referring to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain.

“Qatar has been committed to the Riyadh convention and never created problems for others. We talk in all transparency about the issue in front of everyone. We always call for the language of wisdom to prevail and maintain the good ethics for the benefit of the next generations,” he said.

Appreciating the Kuwaiti mediation efforts, the Deputy Premier recalled that the dialogue between Qatar and Saudi Arabia six months ago was halted by the latter abruptly.

“But, still we welcome talks. We are united as one people in the region and should not think for individual communities or states, there must be a well founded dialogue for the good future of all,” HE Sheikh Mohamed said while observing that the GCC is not fulfilling its role effectively as it was envisaged at the time of the council’s creation by its founders.

“The region is going through difficult times. Wisdom and reason should be adopted to avoid further difficulties and losses.

“Unfortunately, the social media freedom as been highly misused and many rumours and abuses were hurled against Qatar by bloggers from the blockading nations. The leadership should be a role model to safeguard their people and societies from being dragged into such degradation,” he said.

Asked about the involvement of the US in trying to resolve the Gulf crisis, HE Sheikh Mohamed stated that the US has strategic relations with all GCC countries and very strong relations with Qatar in particular.

“But this does not mean that the US cannot give orders to end the crisis,” he said while reiterating that Qatar has always been sovereign and independent.