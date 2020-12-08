Qatar Labor Law In 2020 [UPDATES]

Everyone who is doing or applying for a JOB in Qatar is little bit tensed about Qatar Labor Law. While you are working in Qatar you need to be aware of each and every rules and law. Here you are going to introduced regarding the Qatar Labor Law both in the private sector and public sector as promulgated by the Ministry of Labor & Social Affairs.

Sources for the content came from and were passed by the National Assembly. Before being sent to His Highness the Emir for endorsement, all proposed laws require approval from the Qatar Cabinet. If a law becomes effective it will then be published in the Qatar Gazette. We will keep our pages current to reflect any new advancement to the Qatar Labor Law.

This website aims to provide its readers with all of the necessary information to maintain a harmonious working environment in Qatar. Its goal is to inform both citizens and ex-pats about their rights and privileges as employees as well as to provide a comprehensive resource for companies that need to hire labor in Qatar. It also includes the procedure for hiring legal, competent employees for the private sector knowing that the Qatar Labor Law will be an advantage to employees as well as employers. A better understanding of the Qatar Labor Law will help employers and employees alike to enjoy a smoother and more mutually beneficial relationship.

The employment relationship in Qatar is principally governed by the provisions of Law No. 14 of 2004 Regulating Employment, adopted 19 May 2004, which includes the following amending texts:

Read Here – Qatar Visa Guide 2019

Minister of Civil Service Affairs and Housing Decree No. 11/2005 regarding occupations that are exempt from provisions regulating limited working hours. Adopted 22 August 2005.

Law No. 3 of 2014 amending some provisions concerning fees and expanding the definition of entities who are excluded from the cover of the Labor Law. Adopted 4 February 2014. Published in the Official Gazette on 16 February 2014.

Law No. 1 of 2015 clarifying compensation and the enforcement of due wages. Adopted 18 February 2015.

Law No. 21 of 2015 detailing the regulations on the Entry, Exit, and Residency of Foreign Nationals. Adopted 27 October 2015.

Moreover, the following list encompasses texts and government decrees that have complemented the Labor Law:

Decree No. 18/2005 governing the gathering of data about occupational injuries and illnesses.

Minister of Civil Service Affairs and Housing Decree No. 19/2005, which obligates employers to conduct free and regular medical examinations of workers.

Minister of Civil Service Affairs and Housing Decree No. 20/2005 regarding workplace safety and occupational hazards.

Law No. 1 of 2014, which spells out regulations concerning nursery schools.

Law No. 5 of 2014 about the National Service (which pertains only to Qatari nationals.)

Ministerial Order No. 18 of 2014, which sets the conditions for adequate housing for workers in Qatar.

All the information about Qatar Labor Law is inherited from this website – https://qatarlaborlaw.com

We will update this page once we get any notification related to Qatar Labor Law.