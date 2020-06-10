The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor, and Social Affairs has announced that special working hours in open workplaces during summer will be effective from June 15 until August 31 and warned of strict action against companies who don’t comply.

“The Ministry requests owners of institutions & companies who are subject to provisions of Labour Law promulgated by Law No (14) of 2004 to comply with Ministerial Resolution No (16) of 2007 to specify working hours in exposed/outdoor places during summer from 15 June to 31 August,” the ministry said in a tweet.

The work done under the sun or in open workplaces must not be longer than five hours in the morning and must stop between 11:30 am and 3:00 pm.

The Ministry called on the owners of establishments to respect the provisions of the decision, stressing that inspectors will conduct field visits on the sites to ensure compliance with the provisions of the decision and will file a violation if any company allows work during the prohibited period.