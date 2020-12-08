Qatar leads the global travel sector recovery

Atef Al-Jabali wrote:

His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation and Communications, called on all civil aviation workers and partners of this vital sector to join hands to achieve the strategic vision of civil aviation in the State of Qatar for a safe, effective and regionally distinguished civil aviation

. His Excellency said in a statement published by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications on His account on Twitter yesterday on the occasion of the International Civil Aviation Day that falls on December 7 of each year that this day comes during an exceptional year during which we were able to maintain civil aviation operations through Qatar Airways in addition to the continuity of the operations of Hamad International Airport despite the challenges of the emerging Corona pandemic, pointing to the

contribution Play a major role in driving the recovery of the global travel sector and maintaining the stability of vital supply chains around the world.

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Abdullah bin Nasser Turki Al-Subaie, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, expressed his appreciation to all workers in this important sector in Qatar and all countries of the world, on the occasion of the International Civil Aviation Day.

And his happiness, through his official account on Twitter, valued the role that aviation sector workers play in returning life to normal and overcoming the effects of the Corona pandemic (Covid-19).

The achievements of the Civil Aviation Authority contributed to placing Qatar among the most developed countries in the air transport sector, as the country occupies an advanced position globally in the field of civil aviation security and safety, due to its interest in civil aviation and the application of the highest international standards and international requirements.

The State of Qatar achieved a rate of 99.10% in implementing the standards of Annex 17 related to civil aviation security, and this is the most important standard in the field of security auditing, while it achieved a rate of 96.76% with regard to implementing the vital elements related to aviation security, and Qatar also obtained a rate of 100% in the application of security standards Contained in Annex 9 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation on Facilitation.

The most prominent achievements of the General Aviation Authority are the achievement of a new record in the results of a comprehensive audit of civil aviation safety according to the Global Civil Aviation Safety Audit Program (USOAP), which was conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the authority and its air safety system. Through it, it verifies the extent to which the air safety standards of the countries comply with the international rules and specifications contained in the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and its annexes.

The Civil Aviation Authority focuses on updating all current regulations to enhance safety and security standards in the field of aviation, especially since safety is a fundamental pillar of aviation, and in order to achieve this, the Authority has taken important procedures and steps such as signing the Memorandum of Understanding with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which implements all Necessary changes related to air transport, safety, navigation systems, and meteorological measurements. Qatar is the first country in the Middle East to implement comprehensive European aviation safety regulations.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation, in cooperation with all parties concerned with the aviation sector in the country, has updated technical regulations for aviation safety, in accordance with international standards and with what is stipulated in international treaties ratified by the state, and these regulations and legislation are prepared and drafted in order to be applicable to Long-term until 2030.

Until the civil aviation security system is complete, the authority has set new regulations for airlines on how to operate aircraft, in addition to the regulations for training pilots, and the procedures to be followed to obtain flight licenses from the General Authority for Civil Aviation, and a number of amendments have also been introduced. Airworthiness regulations to ensure a more efficient system for aircraft maintenance, and to ensure safety and security.

Qatar is the first country in the Middle East to issue guidance materials that focus on implementing security standards to address and limit cyber threats and attacks in the civil aviation sector, and contribute to educating all stakeholders and workers in the civil aviation system in the State of Qatar, and directing them to follow best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The General Authority of Civil Aviation has delivered the first edition of the Handbook of Cybersecurity Guidelines in the Civil Aviation Sector to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).