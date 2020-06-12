QNA/Zurich

The Qatari national football team maintained its 55th position in the FIFA monthly rankings issued Thursday for men’s teams.

The ranking didn’t witness any change, due to the lack of matches in the previous period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belgium maintained the first position with 1,765 points, followed by France and Brazil in the second and third places respectively.

The Qatari team came in the 55th position with 1,396 points, behind Greece in the 54th spot with 1,409 points, and ahead of Mali in 56th place with 1,389 points.

The Qatari team ranked fifth in Asia, as Japan topped Asian teams, after it ranked 28th in the world with 1,500 points, followed by Iran in the 33rd place, then South Korea in 40th spot and Australia came fourth in Asia and the 42nd globally. (QNA)