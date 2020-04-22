QNA/Doha

The Qatar cabinet Wednesday decided to make wearing masks compulsory for all at offices and shops from Sunday, April 26. The cabinet also fixed the working hours for government and private sector offices during the holy month of Ramadan. HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani chaired the regular weekly cabinet meeting using video conference technology.

Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi issued the following statement:

At the beginning of the meeting, the cabinet was briefed by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments of efforts to contain Coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The cabinet stressed the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures taken to combat the epidemic.

The following are the cabinet decisions in detail:

A. 1. The official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan for the year 1441 AH for employees and workers according to the following:

*The government sector: Four hours per day, starting ine in the morning until one in the afternoon.

* The private sector: Six hours a day, starting nine in the morning until three in the afternoon.

2 – The stores of foodstuffs, pharmacies, and restaurants working on deliveries and the contracting sector are excluded from the above. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in coordination with the concerned authorities, shall decide which other sectors are to be exempted.

3- The previous exceptions decided by the Cabinet with regard to working hours shall continue.

B 1. Employees and workers in the government and private sectors whose work requires providing services to the public and clients are obliged to wear masks while on duty, and clients too are required to wear masks. Officials in the government and private sectors should take the necessary measures to prevent the entry of clients without masks.

2 – Shoppers are to to wear masks before they enter the food and catering stores and during shopping, and those responsible for these shops must take the necessary measures not to allow the entry of shoppers who do not wear masks.

3 – Workers in contracting sector are to wear masks while carrying out their duties and tasks, and officials in this sector should provide these masks and adhere to the established precautionary measures.

4 – In the event of non-compliance with this decision, the penalties stipulated in Decree Law No. (17) for the year 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases shall be applied to the offender by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding QR (200,000), or one of these two penalties.

5- This decision is effective from April 26, until further notice.

C . The Ministry of Commerce and Industry shall take the necessary measures to extend the registration periods in the commercial register and expiry dates of commercial licenses for a period of six months, and to settle any fees due upon renewal.

After that, the Council considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

A. The Council approved a draft cabinet decision on terms and controls for the use of the lands of Alafjah area for recycling industries.

The project included provisions related to the exploitation of the lands of the region, the coordinates of which are attached to the map attached to this decision by lease, the terms of the lease for individuals and entities, the jurisdiction of the support areas supervision committee, the priority arrangement in leasing, the duration of the lease contracts, and the obligations of the tenant.

B. Approving:

1- Draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry to establish and form the national specialized committee for verification of conformity.

2- Draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry to establish and form specialized national technical committees for specifications and standards.

3- Draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry to adopt European standards as Qatari standards.

4- Draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry to issue rules for the obligations of chartered accountants, merchants of precious metals or precious stones, trust fund providers and companies with requirements to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

C. Approving:

1- Draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Culture and Sports in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Sports Affairs in the Sultanate of Oman for cooperation in the field of youth.

2- Draft agreement for cooperation in the field of plant quarantine between the Ministry of Municipality and Environment in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Melioration in the Kyrgyz Republic.

