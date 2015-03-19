Qatar News Agency Wins Best Smart Applications Award

Kuwait, March 19 (QNA) – The Pan-Arab Excellence Awards Academy awarded Qatar News Agency (QNA) the best smart applications award on the category of media organizations in the State of Qatar.

QNA Director of Technical Affairs Eng Khalid Mohammed Al Mutawa received the award and the certificate of excellence during a grand ceremony held at Kuwait Symphony Style Hotel by the Academy and the Kuwaiti Central Agency for Information Technology to honor the winners of the sixth edition of the contest.

Other winners were from Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Read the full text news in resource site…

Source News: qna.org.qa