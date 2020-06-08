(MENAFN – Gulf Times) Qatar has obtained, by unanimous vote, the approval of the General Assembly of GS1 to establish a barcode office for Qatari products, as a result of the joint efforts of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Development Bank (QDB).

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that Qatar has obtained the code 630 for locally-made products that can be exported or even traded within the country.

The importance of this step comes in finding a special global commercial tracking code for Qatar, which is provided by GS1 with tracking technology for products manufactured inside Qatar starting. The products can be tracked from the manufacturing stage until it reaches the consumer outside Qatar. The ministry said that the office will start operating during the last quarter of this year, through direct coordination with the Qatari private sector, which is the cornerstone and target of this office.

HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari said that establishing the office is one of the important achievements of the country in relation to the State’s industrial strategy. He added that it was a reflection of the ability of the private sector to achieve self-sufficiency and compete globally.

For his part, the CEO of Qatar Development Bank Abdulaziz bin Nasser al-Khalifa said that the achievement coincided with the third anniversary of the blockade, noting that it was a catalyst in expanding the manufacturing of local products and services. He added that this was the reason the bank worked with the private sector and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to establish the office.

He added that the latest move could help grow Qatari non-oil exports, noting that obtaining code 630 is a landmark in the development of the country’s manufacturing sector. – QNA