The Qatar Olympic Committee decided to suspend the sporting activity of local competitions for a period of 3 days, starting today, Tuesday, until Thursday, in mourning for the death of the late His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, who passed away today.

The Qatar Olympic Committee issued a circular, which includes stopping all youth and sports activities in different clubs and federations, provided that sporting activity will resume again, starting next Friday.