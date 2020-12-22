Qatar-Oman Joint Tourist Visa (Visa on Arrival)

This visa is issued upon arrival and is valid for 30 days for the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman. It allows for multiple entry to both countries and is extendable for an additional 30 days for a fee. Citizens of the following countries are eligible for the joint visa:

1.Andorra 2.Australia 3.Austria 4.Belgium 5.Brunei 6.Canada 7.Cyprus 8.Denmark 9.Finland 10.France 11.Germany 12.Greece 13.Hong Kong 14.Hungary 15.Iceland 16.Ireland 17.Italy 18.Japan 19.Liechtenstein 20.Luxembourg 21.Malaysia 22.Monaco 23.Montenegro 24.Netherlands 25.New Zealand 26.Norway 27.Poland 28.Portugal 29.San Marino 30.Singapore 31.South Korea 32.Spain 33.Sweden 34.Switzerland 35.United Kingdom 36.United States 37.Vatican City