QNA/Gaza

HE the Chairman of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza ambassador Mohamed al-Emadi announced yesterday the distribution of food parcels to hundreds of needy families in the Gaza Strip, in co-ordination with Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

Al-Emadi explained that the process of distributing food parcels was done through the General Administration of Zakat Committees of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Gaza, for the benefit of hundreds of families classified within the ministry’s data as the poorest and in need of urgent assistance.

The Qatari committee provides daily meals and basic necessities for those in the quarantine centres in Gaza, in addition to recently providing food parcels to hundreds of families of the quarantined, in co-operation with the ministries and relevant government agencies, especially the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Health in Gaza.