QNA/Doha

Qatar participated in Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament which began yesterday via video conferencing, and will continue for two days.

HE the Speaker of the Shura Council Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid al-Mahmoud represented Qatar in the two-day conference.

In his speech, HE al-Mahmoud stressed that the wise policy pursued and followed firmly by Qatar under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is based on respecting the principles of international laws, strengthening co-operation and friendship among the world’s nations and helping them overcome all the challenges from scourges to natural disasters.

The Speaker of the Shura Council explained that this conference, which is organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) with the co-operation of the United Nations (UN) and the Austrian parliament, is of great importance and is considered one of the most significant parliamentary events, as it brings together the speakers of parliaments in the world, and provides an opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences that are beneficial for parliamentary work.

He highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing co-operation between peoples and contributing to achieving international peace and security, resolving international disputes and issues by diplomatic means in accordance with the principles of international law, the most significant of which is good neighbourly relations.

He also noted the pivotal role that parliaments play in achieving sustainable development goals in order to liberate the world’s nations from the clutches of poverty, wars and the absence of progress and development, in addition to the role of parliaments in consolidating co-operation, exchange of experiences and specialties and uniting efforts to address all challenges that face humanity.

HE al-Mahmoud addressed the preventive and precautionary measures taken by Qatar to curb the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and provide treatment and care to all citizens and residents in the country, stressing Qatar’s commitment to its humanitarian stances towards states and peoples, on top of which are the Palestinian people, who are suffering from blockade and arbitrary measures imposed by the occupying entity.

He added that Qatar has provided various types of material and moral support, including providing field hospitals, drugs and equipment to a number of countries, the most recent of which was to Lebanon after the Beirut port explosion. He affirmed in this regard the keenness of Qatar to strengthen its support for the UN and its various bodies in the humanitarian field.

HE al-Mahmoud concluded his speech by stressing the importance of supporting and strengthening the role of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and giving it all the means that enable it to achieve the goals for which it was established.

The Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, in which the Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres participates, discusses issues of health, climate, economy, science and technology, as well as the participation of women and youths in political and parliamentary work, issues of democracy and the changing role of parliaments in the 21st century, in addition to improving governance and combating terrorism and extremism.

The delegation of the Shura Council participating in the conference included members of the Council HE Nasser bin Sulaiman al-Hayder, HE Mohamed bin Mahdi al-Ahbabi, HE Saleh bin Abdullah al-Mannai and HE Reem bint Mohamed al-Mansoori.