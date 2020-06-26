HE the Head of Mission of Qatar to the European Union, Ambassador Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi participates in the meeting, which was held via video conferencing

QNA/Brussels

Qatar participated in the “Supporting Syrian Resilience: From Life-Saving to Life-Sustaining” meeting, which was organized by the Middle East and North Africa Division at the UK Department for International Development.

HE the Head of Mission of the State of Qatar to the European Union Ambassador Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi represented Qatar to the meeting, which was held via video conferencing.

British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly opened the meeting, followed by interventions by representatives of the United Nations, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and civil society organizations.

The meeting came days before the fourth Brussels Ministerial Conference on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region” scheduled for June 29-30.