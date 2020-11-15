Today, the State of Qatar participated in the work of the twenty-sixth general conference of Excellencies Ministers of Education in the member states of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Arab Gulf States, which was held via remote visual communication technology.

The state delegation was headed by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Wahid Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and Higher Education.

The one-day conference discussed a number of topics, including the Executive Council’s report on the council’s work between the twenty-fifth and twenty-sixth sessions, the director general’s report on the implementation of the office’s programs, projects and equipment for the 2019 and 2020 financial cycle, the office’s programs and agencies, and the draft budget for the next fiscal cycle 2021 And 2022, in addition to other topics of interest to the joint educational work of the Member States.