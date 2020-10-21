The State of Qatar participated in the thirtieth meeting of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Justice in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which was held today, through visual communication technology.

The delegation of the State of Qatar to the meeting was chaired by HE Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

The meeting dealt with a number of draft laws and guiding regulations, in addition to discussing a number of agreements, including the agreement on extradition of the accused and the convicted between the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States, the agreement for the implementation of judgments, assignments and judicial announcements, and reports of the committees concerned with cooperation projects between the ministries of justice in the GCC countries.