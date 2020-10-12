The State of Qatar participated in the (22) meeting of the representatives of the ministries of justice in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which was held today through visual communication technology.

The meeting, in which the state was represented by Mr. Salem Rashid Al-Muraikhi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice for Legal Affairs, reviewed a number of issues related to strengthening joint cooperation between the ministries of justice in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, in addition to discussing the development of an agreement on the implementation of judgments, assignments and judicial announcements.