The State of Qatar participated in the tenth meeting of the Security Media Committee of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which was held today through visual communication technology.

The meeting, in which the state was represented by Brigadier General Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah, Director of the Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Interior, discussed a number of issues related to security awareness.

The State of Qatar also participated in the thirty-third meeting of airport security officials in the GCC countries, which was held through visual communication technology, with a delegation headed by Lieutenant Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Assistant Director of the Airport Security Department.

The meeting discussed a number of issues related to airport security, the single electronic window project, and measures to enhance airport security in the GCC countries.