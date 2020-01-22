Qatar is participating with a delegation headed by HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Mohamed Abdul Wahed Ali al-Hammadi in the World Education Forum, currently on in London.

The theme of this year’s forum is “One generation — what does it take to transform education”. A large number of education ministers, experts and specialists in the field of education are participating and discussing a set of topics that are directly related to education in the next stage, in order to raise the quality of education and reach the optimal impact of educational policies in the 21st century.

They will also discuss the benefits that co-operation and community participation can bring and how to develop and shape policies to solve educational problems at the local and international levels.

The forum also discusses the challenges of transforming education, testing the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and long-term solutions to address these challenges.

This includes the most important difficulties faced by countries in delivering education for all.

Source:gulf-times.com