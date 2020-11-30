Qatar Petroleum announced today the prices of diesel and gasoline for the month of December, as gasoline prices of both types witnessed stability compared to the price of the current November, and diesel prices witnessed an increase compared to the level of the current month.

Qatar Petroleum has set the price of a liter of diesel at 1.15 riyals during the month of December, to record an increase from the current month, as it recorded 1.10 riyals per liter, while the price of gasoline 95 (super) was set at 1.25 riyals per liter for the month of December, compared to the same price during the current November,

The price of gasoline 91 (excellent) has also witnessed stability, as Qatar Petroleum set its price at 1.20 per liter next month, against the same price in November.