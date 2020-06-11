QNA/Doha

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its global competitive position in the downstream sector, Qatar Petroleum (QP) announced on Thursday its decision to integrate Qatar Chemical and Petrochemical Marketing and Distribution Company (Muntajat) into QP.

In making the announcement, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, said, “The integration of Muntajat into QP is a strategic move that will further strengthen our downstream capabilities and enhance the State of Qatar’s global competitive position in the downstream sector. We are committed to establishing a center of excellence for the downstream business in Qatar by pooling the commercial, technical, and financial capabilities of both QP and Muntajat, and by leveraging higher efficiencies in the deployment of our human and financial resources.”

The company said in a statement today that the integration would involve leveraging a combined set of human, technical, commercial, and financial capabilities, as well as customer relationships into the QP organization with the aim of being completed within the next few months, which will enable QP to continue expanding its global reach and to remain the partner of choice providing superior-high-quality products and excellence in customer service.

QP further said that during the integration process, Muntajat would continue to deliver its commitments and contractual obligations to all its customers around the world with no interruption and with the same superior customer service, pointing that this integration marks another step towards achieving Qatar Petroleum’s vision to become one of the best national oil & gas companies in the world. (QNA)