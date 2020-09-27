Qatar Petroleum announced the start of supplying the local market with “Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel (ULSD)” diesel from Qatar Petroleum Refinery in Mesaieed, starting today, bringing all diesel sold in the country to the highest specifications.

Qatar Petroleum said in a statement on its website that this type of diesel fuel is considered to be one of the highest grade and cleanest diesel fuel and meets European standards for emissions ‘Euro 5’. With this announcement, Qatar Petroleum affirms its commitment to higher levels of environmental protection in the State of Qatar and at the global level.

On this occasion, His Excellency Eng. Saad bin Sheridah Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, said: “We are pleased to announce this new addition to our products, which supports two of our most important strategic goals, which are efficiency and environmental protection. “The low-sulfur production from Qatar Petroleum is a milestone for our refining and processing of petroleum derivatives. I would like to thank all of my colleagues in Qatar Petroleum’s operations who have worked hard and with the highest levels of safety to achieve this important environmental step, which meets strict environmental specifications of Euro 5.”

This important step is an integral part of our strategy to maximize the added value of the refining industry in the State of Qatar, and to enhance our role and responsibility towards protecting the environment through world-class standards and practices.