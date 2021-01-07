Qatar Demographics
Main Cities by Population in Qatar
(includes boroughs, districts, urban agglomerations, etc.)
|#
|CITY NAME
|POPULATION
|1
|Doha
|344,939
|2
|Ar Rayyan
|272,465
|3
|Umm Salal Muhammad
|29,391
|4
|Al Wakrah
|26,436
|5
|Al Khawr
|18,923
Notes
The Qatar Population (Live) counter shows a continuously updated estimate of the current population of Qatar delivered by Worldometer’s RTS algorithm, which processes data collected from the United Nations Population Division.
The Population of Qatar (1950 – 2019) chart plots the total population count as of July 1 of each year, from 1950 to 2019.
The Yearly Population Growth Rate chart plots the annual percentage changes in population registered on July 1 of each year, from 1951 to 2019. This value can differ from the Yearly % Change shown in the historical table, which shows the last year equivalent percentage change assuming homogeneous change in the preceding five year period.
Definitions
Year: as of July 1 of the year indicated.
Population: Overall total population (both sexes and all ages) in the country as of July 1 of the year indicated, as estimated by the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division. World Population Prospects: The 2019 Revision. For forecasted years, the U.N. medium-fertility variant is used.
Yearly Change: For 2019: absolute change in total population (increase or decrease in number of people) over the last year (from July 1, 2018 to June 30 2019). For all other years: average annual numerical change over the preceding five year period.
Migrants (net): The average annual number of immigrants minus the number of emigrants over the preceding five year period (running from July 1 to June 30 of the initial and final years), or subsequent five year period (for 2016 data). A negative number means that there are more emigrants than immigrants.
Median Age: age that divides the population into two numerically equal groups: half of the people are older than the median age indicated and half are younger. This parameter provides an indication of age distribution.
Fertility Rate: (Total Fertility Rate, or TFR), it is expressed as children per woman. It is calculated as the average number of children an average woman will have during her reproductive period (15 to 49 years old) based on the current fertility rates of every age group in the country, and assuming she is not subject to mortality.
Density (P/Km²): (Population Density) Population per square Kilometer (Km²).
Urban Pop % : Urban population as a percentage of total population.
Urban Population: Population living in areas classified as urban according to the criteria used by each country.
Country’s Share of World Pop: Total population in the country as a percentage of total World Population as of July 1 of the year indicated.
World Population: Total World Population as of July 1 of the year indicated.
Global Rank: Position held by Qatar in the list of all countries worldwide ranked by population (from the highest population to the lowest population) as of July 1 of the year indicated.