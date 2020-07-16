Based on the keenness of Qatar to continue its international efforts to combat terrorism and its financing at the international level, it was agreed between the seven countries (the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the United States of America), members of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC), to add four entities and two people to the terrorism list.

The individuals are: Abdulrahman Ali Husayn Al Ahmad al-Rawi and Sayed Habib Ahmad Khan.

The entities are: Al Haram Exchange, Tawasul Company, Al Khalidi Exchange, and Nejaat Social Welfare Organisation.

These companies and their operators have played a vital role in transferring funds to support Syria-based ISIS fighters and have provided thousands of dollars to ISIS leadership in various parts of the world.

The TFTC, based in Riyadh, has issued five rounds of joint designations against over 60 individuals and entities, by agreement between the member states of the centre.

The centre, with the participation of member states, will continue to make efforts to pursue terrorist-financing cells worldwide.