The State of Qatar has reaffirmed the central importance of the Palestinian issue, and that it is an issue that affects security and stability on a large scale, and it is an issue of inalienable rights, and an issue of international responsibility for ensuring these rights and achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting settlement.

This came in a statement sent by Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Qatar’s permanent representative to the United Nations, to the UN Security Council, which held a virtual meeting on “the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.”

Her Excellency expressed the State of Qatar’s conviction that a just, lasting and comprehensive peace and settlement of the Palestinian issue in all its aspects must be achieved in accordance with international law, the Charter and United Nations resolutions, stressing that there is no alternative to a consensual peace settlement, through serious negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, based on The agreed references, resolutions of international legitimacy, the principle of land for peace and the Arab peace initiative, leading to the realization of the two-state solution that entails the establishment of an independent and viable state of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, which lives side by side with Israel in security and peace.

She said, “This requires an end to the occupation of Arab lands, settlements, and attempts to annex lands illegally and unlawfully, and it requires guaranteeing the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and a just solution to the refugee issue, and requires stopping measures that affect the character, legal status and demographic composition of Jerusalem, and the suffocating siege on the Gaza Strip,” And all other practices by the occupying power that violate international law and United Nations resolutions. ” Her Excellency stressed that any arrangements that are not based on these references do not achieve the desired peace.

Her Excellency added that, based on the State of Qatar’s policy of alleviating humanitarian crises and economic difficulties, and as part of its keenness to create an appropriate environment for reaching peace, it has continued, in coordination with international partners, to provide humanitarian and development support to the Palestinian brothers, including in the Gaza Strip. .

In this context, she referred to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, to provide financial assistance worth $ 150 million, including support to combat the outbreak of the Coronavirus and its effects in the Gaza Strip. She explained that this support comes to complement the humanitarian and developmental support for the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in addition to raising the level of Qatar’s contribution to the benefit of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Her Excellency also emphasized that the Middle East region is in dire need of reducing tensions and resolving crises through dialogue in accordance with the principles of peaceful settlement of disputes.

She reiterated, “The State of Qatar is committed in principle to dialogue and the peaceful settlement of disputes in its handling of the Gulf crisis that was imposed on it three years ago without justification, and which involved an unjust blockade and illegal unilateral measures, and which led to an increase in the complexity of the situation in the region and affected its stability and security.” .

Her Excellency drew attention to the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, may God preserve him, since the beginning of the crisis, to resolve it through dialogue on the basis of good neighborliness, respect for the sovereignty, independence and unity of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs. She affirmed His Highness’s commitment to the mediation endeavors from brotherly and friendly countries, especially the efforts of His Highness, the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, may God have mercy on him.

Her Excellency said, “The State of Qatar has chosen to adhere to its principles based on respect for international law, and has resorted to international legal frameworks, foremost of which is the International Court of Justice, to address measures that violate the United Nations Charter, international law, international conventions and charters, and human rights.”

She pointed out that the preventive measures taken to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus, which reminds of the disruption caused by this global health crisis everywhere, including the Middle East region, that region is particularly vulnerable to its multiplier effects in light of the existing conflicts and crises, and the resulting humanitarian situations. Difficult and economic challenges. Her Excellency stressed that this threat that affects everyone should be an additional motive for seeking an end to the crises and tensions in the region.

Regarding the Syrian crisis, Her Excellency said, “The crisis in Syria has caused great suffering to the brotherly Syrian people, and every day that passes without putting an end to that crisis increases the suffering.” And I considered that the Constitutional Committee, which has been committed to its success, represents one of the steps in the right way to reach through a meaningful political process under the auspices of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General to a solution that leads to a political transition in accordance with the Geneva Declaration and the implementation of Resolution 2254 with all its components, in a manner that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people and preserves unity And the sovereignty and independence of Syria.

Her Excellency reiterated her saying, “The attempt to impose a solution militarily has revealed what leads to it, which is more atrocities and humanitarian disasters. That country has witnessed enough war crimes and crimes against humanity, and justice and accountability for them must be achieved regardless of the parties responsible for them.”

With regard to the situation in Yemen, Her Excellency drew attention to the suffering and humanitarian difficulties that continue to burden the Yemeni people, stressing the need to secure basic needs and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to all Yemenis.

I reaffirmed the importance of seeking to end this crisis through negotiations between the Yemenis according to the outcomes of the National Dialogue and the Gulf initiative, and adherence to the relevant Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 2216, and accordingly we support the efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General, his initiatives and his efforts to push the solution through dialogue.

With regard to the crisis in Libya, Her Excellency welcomed the ceasefire agreement and the activation of the political process in accordance with the Libyan Political Agreement (Skhirat Agreement) and its outcomes. She stressed the importance of the agreement in order to achieve a comprehensive political settlement that would preserve the unity, sovereignty and independence of Libya, and put an end to the protracted crisis, with its violations, human suffering and difficult economic conditions.

Her Excellency stated that the attempt to undermine the legitimate government that resulted from the Libyan and internationally recognized political agreement through a military campaign, proved that it only succeeded in complicating the situation and committing war crimes and serious violations of international humanitarian law. She said, “What the brother Libyan people need now is respect for their will for a peaceful solution, stopping violence and achieving national consensus.”

In the conclusion of her statement, Her Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar will continue its principled stances that seek to bring peace and stability to the region, reduce tensions and resolve crises with peaceful solutions, for the benefit of the peoples and countries of the region.