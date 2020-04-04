MoPH announces 114 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced on Thursday the registration of 114 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, the recovery of one patient and the third death so far in the country.

Some of the new cases are related to travellers who returned to Qatar from abroad and were subjected to quarantine upon arrival, the Ministry said in a statement, according to Qatar News Agency. Others were in contact with positive cases in Qatar. All newly infected cases were put into quarantine and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The MoPH on Thursday conducted Covid-19 tests for 1,435 people, bringing the total number of tests to 26,260 so far, as the use of new techniques continues to contribute to a greater number of daily tests. A total of 72 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Qatar so far.

The third Covid-19 death was of an 85-year-old resident who was suffering from acute pneumonia. He was admitted to intensive care immediately upon his diagnosis on Thursday, and treatment given. The Ministry extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

The MoPH urged all members of society to co-operate fully and adhere to all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19.