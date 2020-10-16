QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) yesterday announced 200 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 218 recoveries during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in Qatar to 125,802.

In a statement, the ministry said 182 of the new cases are due to community transmission and 18 are travellers returning from abroad. The ministry also recorded two new deaths. They were aged 46 and 83.

Measures to tackle the disease in Qatar have succeeded in flattening the curve and limiting the spread of the virus, the ministry said, adding the number of new daily cases and hospital admissions is continuing to decline each week.

“Qatar’s proactive and extensive testing of suspected cases has enabled us to identify a high number of positive cases in the community,” it said.

Qatar has one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates in the world.

“This is a result of very high quality of care provided thorough the public healthcare sector, Qatar’s young population, proactive testing to identify cases early, expanding hospital capacity, especially intensive care, to ensure all patients receive the medical care they need and protecting the elderly and those with chronic diseases,” the ministry said.

“Even though restrictions are being lifted, and the numbers are declining, this does not mean that the Covid-19 pandemic has disappeared in Qatar as people continue to be admitted with moderate to severe symptoms. Unless we follow all precautionary measures, we may experience a second wave of the virus and see the numbers increasing – there are already signs of this happening in other countries around the world,” it said.

While the restrictions are gradually being lifted in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures.