Doha

Ministry of Public Health today announces the registration of 345 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and the recovery of 46 cases of the disease, bringing the total cases of recovery in the State of Qatar to 510 cases. It also announced that an additional patient had sadly died from coronavirus.

Most of the new cases of COVID-19 are due to people being in contact with existing cases among citizens and residents and a number of the new cases are among migrant workers. Some cases of the virus were discovered among citizens and residents. The new infected cases have been placed under complete isolation and they are receiving necessary medical care.

The Ministry also announces that a man, aged 59, who was infected with the Coronavirus, suffered an acute heart attack that led to his death. The Ministry extends condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

The Ministry of Public Health states that the noticeable increase in the number of confirmed new cases of infection is due to several reasons, including the fact that the spread of the virus has started to enter into the peak stage, which is the highest wave that affects the country, which may continue to increase for a period before it starts to decline. It is also due to the steady increase in efforts of the Ministry of Public Health and its medical teams to track the transmission chains of the Coronavirus and conduct intensive and proactive investigations of groups of contacts with people who were diagnosed with the disease previously. This has contributed to the early detection of many cases of infection and reducing the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health also requests all members of society to stay at home and cooperate fully with all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, including sticking to social and physical distancing guidelines.