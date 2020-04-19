The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Sunday announced the registration of 440 confirmed new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Qatar, and the recovery of eight cases, taking the total number of those recovered to 518.

According to a MoPH statement, on official Qatar News Agency (QNA), most of the new cases are due to migrant workers who had been identified through tracing and were found to have mixed with infected cases.

The lowest percentage of the new cases came from citizens and residents who had contracted the virus from family members.

The newly infected cases have been placed under complete isolation and they are receiving necessary medical care.

The MoPH stated that the noticeable increase in the number of confirmed new cases of infection is due to several reasons, including the fact that the spread of the virus has started to enter into the peak stage, which is the highest wave that affects the country, and may continue to increase for a period before it starts to decline.

It is also due to the steady increase in the efforts of the MoPH and its medical teams to track the transmission chains of the coronavirus and boost the testing rates and well as inclusion of groups of contacts with people who were previously diagnosed with the disease. All of this has contributed to the early detection of many cases of infection and reduced the spread of the virus, it added.

According to a tweet from the MoPH, with a total of 2,399 people tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as many as 62,538 have been tested so far in Qatar.

There are 5,448 positive cases to date in Qatar and 4,922 active cases currently undergoing treatment. The total number of Covid-19 deaths so far in Qatar is eight, according to the tweet.

The MoPH requested all members of society to stay at home and fully comply with all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, including complying with the social and physical distancing guidelines.

The MoPH also urged the public regularly visit its website for the most up-to-date guidance on how to stay safe, QNA added.

Last updated: April 19 2020 06:06 PM